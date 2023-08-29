Enjoy amazing bay views

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Bask in a waterfront lifestyle from an elite vantage point in this captivating apartment.
You'll enjoy breathtaking views across the boat studded waters of Gunnamatta Bay plus luxurious living and entertaining from one of Cronulla's most sought-after locations.
Flawlessly designed the 'Lani Apartments' is conveniently situated within walking distance of supermarkets, cafés, restaurants, transport and the beach, while only moments away from Westfield Miranda.
The impressively scaled layout showcases a vast open plan living and dining space, while the stone crafted kitchen features a gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances.
There are three comfortable bedrooms, the main enjoying a sumptuous en suite and walk-in robe.
The undercover outdoor setting frames the spectacular water and district views and is the ideal spot to relax and soak up the sun or to entertain family and friends.
Brimming with high-end finishes and timeless elegance, the stunning interiors offer a wonderfully luxurious lifestyle.
The apartment also features ducted air-conditioning for year round comfort, a family bathroom, an extra w/c and a double lock-up garage.
