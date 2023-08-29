Live the bayside dream

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Timelessly classy and an iconic Cronulla landmark, the Lani development epitomises luxury coastal style and this idyllic apartment's design celebrates its stunning waterfront position.
Enjoying street entry level and easy access with an elevated position waterside, where you'll be soothed daily by panoramic estuary views over Cronulla's favourite bay.
Melissa Hatheier from Matt Callaghan Property Cronulla said, "You can embrace the easy, low maintenance, waterfront lifestyle and spend your days deciding which beach or coffee shop to walk to."
Come home to a recently renovated kitchen with high end appliances and an abundance of storage.
The spacious open plan dining and living area flows naturally towards the bay and will inspire you to relax at home or entertain friends and family bayside.
Escape to your private sanctuary in the main suite with spa bath, heated floors and walk in robe. There's room for guests with a second bedroom and adjacent bathroom.
Oversized auto double garage on the ground floor offers easy parking and storage.
Melissa said, "Immerse yourself in the thriving beach culture and make inviting beaches, secluded bays, chic beachside dining, and scenic coastal walks a part of your daily life."
