Hurstville Public School hosted a Father's Day event in the first week of September, in celebration of the national day for dads on Sunday, September 3.
The primary school invited pupils' fathers, but also grandfathers, carers and significant role models to join an afternoon of outdoor games, prizes and a barbecue.
There was a giant chess board, handball, a large 'connect four' challenge, and many other fun activities that enhanced family and school connections.
Leader photographer Chris Lane was there to capture moments of bonding between pupils and their families.
