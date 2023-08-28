Work is under way on a new a new active sports youth precinct at Engadine, which will include a skate park, half basketball court and parkour zone.
Sutherland Shire Council is creating the precinct as part of the $3.2 million Cooper Street Reserve Masterplan project.
The state government is contributing $1.65 million from the NSW Office of Sport's Greater Sydney Sport Facility Fund.
Champion young local skaters Knoxx Goodman, 11, and his brother Duke, 9, showed their skills at the official launch by mayor Carmelo Pesce, Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and ward councillors Diedree Steinwall and Greg McLean.
The upgrade of Cooper Street Reserve will also include additional all-abilities play spaces for young children and integrated picnic facilities.
Once complete, the precinct will have:
The project is scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Ms Stuart said the improved and accessible facilities would "bring all members of community together, encouraging young people to get out and get active while also providing a place to socialise in a safe and inclusive environment".
Cr Pesce said Cooper Street Reserve was home to the shire's first skate ramp, delivered by the council over 30 years ago.
The new skate plaza would complement other new and existing facilities in the shire, including the Bonna Point Reserve, Kurnell skate park and the soon-to-be-completed competition skate bowl and other facilities at Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda.
Cr Pesce thanked former Heathcote MP Lee Evans for his "passionate advocacy for this project".
"I know the new local member Maryanne Stuart will continue to fight for local projects to help deliver quality outdoor recreational facilities for our community to enjoy," he said.
Cr Pesce said the Cooper Street Reserve masterplan had been informed by extensive community consultation. He thanked residents for generously giving their time and contributing to the plans.
