St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Engadine family in two-year battle for night-time NDIS funding

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Charnock (left), Penny Flowers and Kym Flowers. Picture by John Veage
Hayley Charnock (left), Penny Flowers and Kym Flowers. Picture by John Veage

Like other young women, Kym Flowers, of Engadine, likes to be able to go out at night as part of her social life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.