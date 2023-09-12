Like other young women, Kym Flowers, of Engadine, likes to be able to go out at night as part of her social life.
But, at 5.30pm Kym has to be put to bed because her NDIS funding package does not provide further support until 6am the next day.
Kym, 39, has multiple complex disabilities, the primary one being cerebral palsy.
In 2021, she exercised her legal right to return home after living in four group homes over 17 years and spending 218 days in Sutherland Hospital when alternative accommodation was not available.
With drop-in support workers providing assistance with daily life for personal care and nursing, Kym can have an active life and attend St George and Sutherland Shire Community College and enjoy other activities.
But, after 5.30pm, she doesn't have a life.
An appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has dragged on for more than two years.
Kym's family have used some of the NDIS funding to give her some night life as well as basic personal care needs in the evening and support at night. They are close to exhausting her funding, which could lead to support providers withdrawing services, forcing Kym to hospital until the matter is resolved.
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten's staff have been looking into the case, which the family hopes may be included in a review of the system. Comment was awaited as the Leader went to press.
Penny Flowers believes telling her daughter's story could improve the system for other NDIS participants, particularly those, who like Kym, are Indigenous.
The royal commission report into services for people with disability found "First Nations NDIS participants are 28 per cent less likely to receive care via the NDIS than their non-Indigenous counterparts".
Mrs Flowers said it was "a matter of basic human rights" the situation be addressed urgently.
She said an example of the "red tape" she encountered was being asked multiple times to provide proof Kym has a disability, and occupational therapy reports, at great expense to the NDIS.
Kym's NDIS Support co-ordinator Hayley Charnock said, "Kym has a productive social life - she loves to interact with different social groups, go out to dinner, to Jesus Club [a church ministry for adults with intellectual disabilities] and other activities, which give her purpose and meaning and enhance her quality of life".
"But she has to be hoisted to bed with 2:1 support from 5.30pm and remain there until 6am, when the next support workers arrive to provide her basic personal care needs.
"All of Kym's doctors and occupational therapists advise this situation exposes Kym to a huge risk of infection, particularly bedsores.
"The NDIS is fantastic and life changing for many people, however the stress on Kym and her family is immense. "We are almost having to beg for more funding."
Mrs Flowers, who works for the NSW Ministry of Health as a carer's representative in mental health, also cares for her husband, who is vision impaired, and her son who suffers from schizophrenia, has an acquired brain injury and has a complex medical history. He is also supported by the NDIS.
Ms Charnock said, "Penny is really like the Erin Brockovich of the disability sector".
"She is on the phone to Bill Shorten office, health ministers - she is a fierce, passionate advocate. I have learnt so much from this lady," she said.
