Three-hour limited parking along the beachfront from North Cronulla to Wanda on weekends and public holidays during the warmer months is likely to become permanent.
Sutherland Shire Council conducted a trial last summer, and staff have recommended the limit continue.
The timed parking applied to 253 spaces in Prince Street and Mitchell Road on weekends and public holidays (8am to 6pm) from October to April.
Following evaluation, including data analysis and community consultation, council staff have recommended the restriction be retained and the three surf life saving clubs be given an extra allocated space - five, instead of four.
The staff report said surveys undertaken pre-Covid19 on a hot summer Sunday found the duration of stay for all users averaged 2 hours and 7 minutes.
Subsequent surveys during the trial period over several weekends had indicated a high level of awareness and compliance with the 3-hour parking restrictions. "Only" 1.7 per cent had been fined for overstaying.
"The data shows that the changed parking conditions affect less than a third of all users and that compliance with the change is high," the report said.
"The resulting increase in turnover of parking meets the objective of providing additional parking capacity and more equitable access to the beaches and surrounding facilities."
The report said community consultation on the trial through the Join the Conversation page on the council's website resulted in 91 survey responses, of which 37 per cent were in support and 63 per cent opposed.
"Given the relatively high media exposure, prominent location and high number of users, the overall response rate to the consultation was considered to be low," the report said.
The Traffic Committee will consider the matter on September 1 before a decision by the full council.
