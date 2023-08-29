St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Council report recommends continuing 3-hour North Cronulla to Wanda beach parking during peak periods

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three-hour limit parking on weekends and public holidays was trialled between October 2022 and April 2023. Picture by John Veage
Three-hour limit parking on weekends and public holidays was trialled between October 2022 and April 2023. Picture by John Veage

Three-hour limited parking along the beachfront from North Cronulla to Wanda on weekends and public holidays during the warmer months is likely to become permanent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.