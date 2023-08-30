Bliss Day Spa at Caringbah has won Australian Dermal Therapist Of The Year 2023 at The Australian Beauty Industry Awards, held on August 27 at The Star.
Manager Alana Giovenco accepted the award at the event, which attracted almost 700 of the nation's aesthetically clinical, creative, and entrepreneurial minds.
Bliss Day Spa is a five treatment room boutique MediSpa. It offers bespoke solutions to clients, focusing on providing customised treatments using the latest technology and beauty advancements.
