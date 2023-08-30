St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Life & Style/Life
Business

Bliss Day Spa Caringbah wins Australian Dermal Therapist Of The Year 2023 at The Australian Beauty Industry Awards

August 31 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bliss Day Spa Manager Alana Giovenco accepts the award. Picture supplied
Bliss Day Spa Manager Alana Giovenco accepts the award. Picture supplied

Bliss Day Spa at Caringbah has won Australian Dermal Therapist Of The Year 2023 at The Australian Beauty Industry Awards, held on August 27 at The Star.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.