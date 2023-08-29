Passing of Hurstville busker, John Kelly

Shoppers at Hurstville for many years have been entertained by guitarist singer, John Kelly, a regular figure at the bottom of the escalators outside the Westpac bank on Forest Road, Hurstville.
Mr Kelly was a resident of Penshurst and passed away at age 80 in St George Hospital on August 7.
He was born at Canterbury to Leo and May Kelly and grew up at Belmore, attending Belmore Boys High.
After leaving school he gained an apprenticeship as an auto-electrician. He went into the car sales business and worked at and owned or operated several car yards.
One of the better-known of those was John King's F100 Centre where he sold US-style pick-up trucks. He was in fact John King - King being the surname he used in the car-sales.
He also started a covers band he was to go on and play in called Kingsman.
Mr Kelly married Mary and they had four children - Mark, Robert, Wayne and Wendy. Sadly the marriage ended. He later remarried to Suzanne and they had four children - Leah, Kim, Rebecca and Joleen. This marriage also ended and later he had another son, Ben.
His daughter, Joleen said her father had a very strong work ethic, working six to seven days a week. He retired from selling cars about five years ago.
"He loved his cars, "Joleen said. "He owned a few classic cars over the years."
Mr Kelly's love of cars also crossed over to speedboats and water-skiing. He competed in some long water-ski races including the Bridge to Bridge on the Hawkesbury River and a similar race on the Manning River at Taree.
"Another big love was music. He picked up the guitar when young and was in several bands, probably the best known was Kingsman. They once went to Vietnam in the 1960s to entertain the Australian troops during the conflict there."
For the past few years Mr Kelly was a well-known figure at Hurstville outside Westpac at the bottom of the station escalator playing his electric guitar and singing.
"He was a very sociable fellow and occasionally enjoyed an outing to Penshurst RSL or Narwee Hotel," Joleen said.
"He had a love of crosswords, and had a good sense of humour and was always a positive person.
"His health had been a struggle in the last few years. He was found to have a large aneurysm on his aorta that could not be treated or operated on and he had endured a couple of heart attacks in recent years.
"He passed away at St George Hospital as peacefully as we could have hoped for."
