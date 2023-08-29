St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Passing of Hurstville busker, John Kelly

August 29 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoppers at Hurstville for many years have been entertained by guitarist singer, John Kelly, a regular figure at the bottom of the escalators outside the Westpac bank on Forest Road, Hurstville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.