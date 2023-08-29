Council to seek funds for business case for future options for Glenlee

Georges River Council will write to Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe seeking funds to prepare a business case for possible future uses of the Lugarno waterfront property, Glenlee.
The property was placed on the market in May and advertised as a clean slate with interest expected from retirement living operators, church groups or schools looking to use it as a retreat, individuals and developers.
Following this, the council wrote to Minister Sharpe seeking the granting of a new Interim Heritage Order and the provision of funds towards the acquisition of the property.
The Minister said she was legally unable to grant a new heritage order and the State Government has said that funding is not available for its purchase.
At last night's (August 28) council meeting, Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion calling on council to seek funding from the Minister for the preparation of a business case for its future uses.
"This Motion calls for the preparation of a business case to provide complete clarity to the State and Federal Governments as to the numerous benefits that this unique property would yield to the community," Cr Mahoney said.
"There is no doubt it should be acquired and preserved. As the business case can't be funded by council and I believe there is a good chance Glenlee may pass into the State Government's hands due to the wealth of heritage and environmental evidence identified so far, I believe that it is only fair that the council aks Minister Sharpe to consider funding the business case."
The property is currently zoned R2 Low Density Residential and a number of uses compatible to protection and conservation of Glenlee are permissible including boat sheds, community facilities and environmental facilities.
The business case would explore a range of activities and options for the use of the site.
It would include a financial analysis of the options examinging revenue and costs associated with restoring and maintaining the buildings. This would allow an informed decision to be made on the future uses of the site.
No funds have been allowed within Council's 2023/2024 Budget for the preparation of a business case.
The council has set aside $50,000 in the budget for 2023/24 for the Glenlee Aboriginal and Natural Heritage Study Assessments, however, to date access to the site has been denied to conduct the studies.
