Sydney Hotshots will be performing at Old Parks Sports Club, Beverly Hills, on September 23.
It's part of their national tour.
The two-hour production is choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals.
A high energy production, the shows boast energetic dance routines, eye-catching costumes and acrobatics.
The men were selected from hundreds who participated in a 'hotshots boot camp'. From farmers, tradies, cops and firies, there is lots of entertainment.
It's hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds, the original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner.
