Sutherland Shire Reconciliation initiative to increase local knowledge and understanding of Dharawal culture and language

By Murray Trembath
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:15pm
Children at Woronora Public School with the Dharawal Picture Dictionary. Picture supplied
Fourteen thousand copies of the Dharawal Picture Dictionary have been distributed free to schools in Sutherland Shire to help increase local knowledge and understanding of the culture and language.

