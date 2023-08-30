Quaint little Caringbah shop Something for Everyone is closing, but don't ask when or it will cost you $2.
Owner Con Taske, who established the shop on Kingsway near the Commonwealth Bank more than 20 years ago, is retiring.
He recently placed a Closing Down Sale sign in the window, but is yet to reveal when he will shut the doors for the last time.
Stella Kanellopoulos, who has worked in the store for about the last 18 years, is in the dark like everyone else.
She has jokingly placed a sign on the counter, along with a tin in which customers who ask the question are asked to drop in $2.
The way things are going, she could be a rich lady.
Mr Taske has operated the store more as a hobby than to make a fortune, and travelled overseas regularly to source new products.
There are always customers browsing the jam-packed shelves along the narrow aisles.
Stella, who lives in Caringbah, says she will miss her customers. They will also undoubtedly miss her ready smile and willingness to help.
Stella remembers when Caringbah was a thriving shopping strip, with a wide range of shops, including two butcher shops.
The removal of parking on the eastern side of Kingsway was a disaster for businesses, she said.
Mr Taske predicted that when transport authorities made the move three years ago in order to provide an extra right turn lane from Kingsway to President Avenue.
"Why couldn't they have just made it an evening clearway?," he said to the Leader at the time.
