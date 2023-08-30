St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Long-standing Caringbah shop Something for Everyone is closing as owner Con Taske retires

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Something for Everyone is closing...but don't ask when
Quaint little Caringbah shop Something for Everyone is closing, but don't ask when or it will cost you $2.

