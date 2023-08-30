One of Sutherland Shire's largest, independent fruit and vegetable shops is closing tomorrow, August 31, at the end of its lease, just weeks after winning two prestigious business awards.
The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store at Southgate Sylvania was named Greengrocer of the Year in the Sydney Markets 2023 Fresh Awards.
The retailer was also voted number one in the Fresh Food category of the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards for the second year in a row.
Owner Daphne Raiti said retail in general was suffering with the economic downturn, "but independent fruit and vegetable suppliers have been impacted the most".
"Our business is down 40 per cent compared with a few years ago, but at the same time rents are rising," she said.
"I had an opportunity to renew the lease, but when I looked at the figures it just wasn't sustainable.
"We all have to live and pay our bills and staying here is not feasible."
Ms Raiti bought the business from liquidators five years ago and has run it with the assistance of store managers Lucy and Harry.
"It was run-down, but I built it up and I am very proud of what we achieved and the reputation we have gained," she said.
"Customers are coming in crying, hugging us and wanting to know if there is anything they can do to help keep us here.
"We knew we were going to be missed, but I never thought we would be missed so much.
"We are sad. I love being here. I am very proud of my team, we all work together like a family.
"At least we are going out with our heads high. With all the awards behind us, we can proudly say, 'We did OK'."
Ms Raiti said the 20 staff were looking for new jobs.
"They were sad and shocked, but everyone understands," she said.
In a Facebook message, Ms Raiti thanked customers for their support.
"Our time at Southgate has been fun and it has been an absolute pleasure to serve the shire, but sadly, due to the difficult and changing retail economy, we must close our doors," she said.
The Greengrocer of the Year Award citation said, "The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store, based out of Sylvania Southgate, has been run by owner Daphne Raiti and her strong management team for nearly five years. The business started as an opportunity to take a run-down shop and bring it back to life as a quality fruit and veg store with a continental deli and groceries.
"It was a challenge but a rewarding experience, with The Whole Fruit and Grocery Store building an amazing team, loyal customers and learning a lot along the way. Their goal is to provide customers with a quality product at a great price. They are proud to have stuck to that over the years and their customers recognise this."
