The Family Co is hosting its annual fundraising dinner on October 13 to raise much needed funds for vulnerable families and children.
The Family Co has been helping families, women and children in Sutherland Shire for more than 36 years, with parenting support and education, child development and attachment, family communication and conflict, and domestic violence support.
Assisting more than 15,000 people each year across the shire and St George, The Family Co is calling on the community and businesses to get behind its gala, which will be held at Founders Room, Cronulla.
"Over the last few years we've had unprecedented demand for our services, and with government funding only partially covering our operating costs, we rely on community and local business support and donations to be able to continue the high level of community and family support and care we provide," The Family Co Chief Executive Ashleigh Daines, said.
"We are delighted that Southern Waters Legal has come on board as our platinum sponsor for this gala event, and welcome them to The Family Co family. For this event, we also have several other sponsorship packages available for any businesses who would like to follow their lead and get involved."
All funds raised through the evening support The Family Co.'s impactful programs and initiatives.
Details call 9528 2933 or here.
