The stage is set for an evening of world-class jazz as Australian jazz virtuoso James Morrison returns to Kirrawee High School for the 31st annual performance, joined by the Kirrawee High Jazz Orchestra.
On September 15 at 7pm, the show is kicking off in fine tune.
The concert will celebrate the deep connection between Morrison and the school, a bond that has flourished over years of mentorship and music education.
The first half of the event will showcase the talents of the Kirrawee High Jazz Orchestra, accompanied by Morrison. The orchestra, under the direction of Kerri Lacey, has earned a reputation for its performances in community events.
The second half of the concert will provide a more intimate setting, with Morrison and his quartet to take centre stage.
Morrison's commitment to fostering the next generation of musicians has been recognised with awards and accolades.
He will also host an educational workshop during the day, providing mentorship to music students from various schools in Sutherland Shire.
"We are honoured to welcome James Morrison back to Kirrawee High School for another incredible performance," Kirrawee High School Principal Christine Campbell, said.
""His commitment to music education aligns perfectly with our values, and we are thrilled to share this musical journey with our community."
Tickets $35 for adults; $30 concession.
