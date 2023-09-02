St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Jazz musician James Morrison returns to Kirrawee High School for the 31st annual performance

By Eva Kolimar
September 2 2023 - 2:30pm
Jazz star James Morrison will perform with Kirrawee High School's Jazz Orchestra on September 15.
The stage is set for an evening of world-class jazz as Australian jazz virtuoso James Morrison returns to Kirrawee High School for the 31st annual performance, joined by the Kirrawee High Jazz Orchestra.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

