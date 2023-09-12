A Cycle to School program implemented at Miranda North Public School has been a big success.
Prior to the program being run for Years 5 and 6 students in late 2022, none was riding to the school, which is on one of the shire's main roads, The Boulevarde.
Afterwards, 29 per cent of students rode regularly to school.
Principal Ross Angus said 20-30 students in the senior classes continued to ride to school, including some whose homes adjoin the school grounds, but prefer the long way around.
Mr Angus sees big advantages. "Just getting out and riding bikes is good for their health and well-being, but it is also a road safety and living skill - becoming more aware of traffic and other things," he said.
Mr Angus said students suggested the idea.
"The kids asked about riding to school, so we contacted the roads and safety people within the Education Department, who contacted the council," he said.
Sutherland Shire Council paid for the cost of having an accredited educator run the program every Friday morning for a term.
The P&C bought three bikes for students, who did not have their own, to use during the program.
Miranda North Public School is the third in the shire where the council has funded a Cycle to School program.
There were trials at Sutherland North and Woolooware Primary Schools in 2018 before the pandemic intervened.
A report by council staff on the Miranda North Public School program recommended writing to Transport for NSW and the Department of Education advocating for an integrated funding and resource model to help expand and deliver the program to more primary schools in the shire and other parts of Sydney.
The report said the program provided confidence for parents / carers that students had achieved a demonstrated level of proficiency in cycling skills and road safety awareness that enabled them to travel independently.
Other benefits were seen as helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety around schools, initiating potential lifelong changes in travel choice and behaviour and contributing to increased self-confidence.
