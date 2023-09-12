St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cycling to school program a game-changer at Miranda North Public School

By Murray Trembath
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:05am
Principal Ross Angus and students, who ride to Miranda North Public School. Picture by John Veage
A Cycle to School program implemented at Miranda North Public School has been a big success.

