Final chapter for overdue fines at Georges River public libraries

Updated August 30 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:42pm
A growing number of public libraries across Australia are removing fines for overdue items, which is part of a larger global trend to make libraries more accessible.
They have closed the book on overdue fines at Georges River Council's public libraries.

Local News

