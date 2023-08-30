Final chapter for overdue fines at Georges River public libraries

They have closed the book on overdue fines at Georges River Council's public libraries.
Borrowers will no longer be penalised for late item returns and previously accrued overdue fines have also been waived.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said the decision to remove overdue library fines marks a new chapter in the history of Georges River public libraries, prioritising accessibility, and providing opportunities for all community members.
Councillor Katris said Georges River Council had joined the growing number of public libraries across Australia removing fines for overdue items, which is part of a larger global trend to make libraries more accessible.
"Council has prioritised free access to resources for learning and entertainment above the approach of administering overdue fines," he said.
Cr Katris said the cost of collecting overdue fines often outweighed the revenue received from administering them and described overdue fines as a distraction from the core purpose of public libraries.
"Public libraries exist to provide free and universal access to information. Overdue fines are a barrier that prevent that access, particularly for people from low socio-economic backgrounds who benefit most from our library service.
"Georges River Council is committed to supporting equal access to opportunities and encourages everyone in the community to join their local library and borrow items without the worry of overdue fines," he said.
Materials borrowed from Georges River Libraries continue to operate on a three-week loan basis and with the added convenience of two automatic renewals. If no one else has reserved the item you borrowed, it will be automatically renewed.
While overdue fines are a thing of the past, the library will still ensure collections are maintained and available for the whole community. If an item is brought back damaged, or is not returned, the council will continue to charge the user for the replacement cost of the item.
For more information on library services and to join your library, visit the libraries webpage.
