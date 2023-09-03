The stories surrounding the sport of cricket have birthed thousands of books - and true tales about the life of former St George player Harry Donnan is one that authors Nathan Anderson and Rohan Cardwell thought should be told.
' Silver in the golden age' was launched last week at Hurstville Oval by former NSW and Australian Player Trent Copeland, a St George Cricket Club Alumni of the forgotten Harry Donnan.
Harry Donnan was a first-class player who journeyed through the world of cricket from the early 1880s until the mid-1920s.
During that time, he played cricket with and against many of the cricketers who were part of the Golden Age of cricket.
His initiation into cricket was from Liverpool, Sydney Grammar School, Borough cricket and time at the Burwood, St George and Bexley Cricket clubs.
He married into cricket, scored the first Sheffield Shield century, toured England in 1896 with the Australian team and along the way was outspoken, sometimes difficult, yet fully committed to playing cricket.
Silver in the Golden Age - the Harry Donnan book looks at the life and times of the NSW and Australian player seeking to understand why he was silver in the Golden Age.
Former fellow St George Australian Test player Murray Bennett said he felt a connection with Harry, growing up in the St George District Captaining the club and competing in an Ashes Tour and he noted cricket was played on a very different playing field in those glory days.
Murray Bennett is Australian Test Player no 327 Donnan is no 61.
Donnan was St Georges first Captain and first treasurer and his time at Saints was important but not without controversy.
As a former international to be enticed to join the club in its first year as captain was an enormous positive for St George and the other players in the team and its performance in the first year was very credible.
It wasnt so good in the second year when their performance was substandard and there was substantial player turnover.
Harry left the club but returned as Vice President for many years.
Donnan was a minor test cricketer but he toured England in 1896 with the Australian team and played first class cricket for 14 years contributing to the game in many ways-when he died in 1956 he was Australia's oldest living Test Cricketer and had plenty to say about the 'Golden' era.
The book is available from : cricketpublish.com or email cardwell@mcks.com.au
