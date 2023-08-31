Stop killing our trees - call for tougher fines

Tougher penalties are needed to deter dodgy tree loppers and unscrupulous property developers, Georges River Council has been told.
"The current business model for some developers is to simply poison and/or cut down trees that are in their way and treat the fine, if the case is ever able to be prosecuted, as a cost of doing business," president of the Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society president, Kim Wagstaff told the July 28 council meeting.
"And the reason they can do this is that the penalties are too small. They simply are of insufficient deterrence value."
The new Minns NSW government needs to be pushed hard to strengthen the laws regarding Trees,Mr Wagstaff said.
He was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Peter Mahony calling for the higher penalties.
This received unanimous support from councillors.
The council will write to Paul Scully, Minister for Planning and Public Spaces to request a review of the penalties for illegal tree and shrub works.
This will include pruning, removal, poisoning, vandalism and insufficient protection measures on building sites.
The council will ask for higher penalties for the unauthorised destruction of vegetation in environmentally sensitive areas such as riparian zones and the Georges River Foreshore Scenic Protection Area.
"The tree canopy cover is not increasing commensurate with meeting the target set for Georges River Council of 40 per cent minimum by 2038," he said. "This is starting from a base of about 24 per cent, not including mangroves.
"Given there is only a limited amount of available public open space on which to plant trees, it appears unlikely the target can be met without increasing trees on private land. So we definitely cannot afford to lose the tree canopy that already exists on private land.
"To ensure this retention, we believe that penalties need to be increased for illegal tree/shrub works, including pruning, removal, poisoning, vandalism and insufficient protection measures on building sites.
"Sydney councils have called for harsher punishments for illegal tree removals, saying paltry fines do little to deter dodgy tree loppers and unscrupulous property developers. Council-led efforts to plant more trees to combat heat waves have also been undermined by the illegal removal of healthy trees on private property.
"Some of the six Councils referenced as being in this predicament included Ku-ring-gai Council, The Hills Shire, Ryde Council, and Bayside Council.
"The State Government needs to step in to support councils' tree management processes and not only increase penalties for tree destruction but also clarify and strengthen the laws around the burden of proof and prosecution of this offence," he said.\
