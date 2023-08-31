St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Stop killing our trees - call for tougher fines

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 11:30am
The tree canopy cover is not increasing commensurate with meeting the target set for Georges River Council of 40 per cent minimum by 2038
Tougher penalties are needed to deter dodgy tree loppers and unscrupulous property developers, Georges River Council has been told.

Local News

