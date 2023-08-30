St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:01pm, first published August 30 2023 - 3:05pm
Penshurst Panthers U12 girls led from the start to win their Grand Final 35-18 over Ramsgate RSL on Sunday at Olds Park. Picture John Veage
In the AFL Sydney Junior AFL competition it was an all St George District Grand Final with the U12 girls Penshurst Panthers playing the Ramsgate RSL girls for the right to hold the flag for 2023.

