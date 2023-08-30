In the AFL Sydney Junior AFL competition it was an all St George District Grand Final with the U12 girls Penshurst Panthers playing the Ramsgate RSL girls for the right to hold the flag for 2023.
In a big day of grand finals at Old's Park the Ramsgate girls ran through their banner full of confidence but rivals Panthers scored the first points with a behind before a dominate run through midfield saw a direct shot through the sticks putting them 8-0 in front in the first quarter.
Penshurst then started to run away with the game putting 27 unanswered points on the board before Ramsgate came back at them kicking two goals in the last quarter but it wasn't enough - Penshurst winning 35-18, kicking five goals to Ramsgate's three.
In the lead up, minor premiers Cronulla had been comprehensively beaten by the second placed Ramsgate RSL team in the first semi whilst Penshurst had defeated the Glebe Greyhounds.
Penshurst then overcame the Cronulla Sharks in the Prelim final 25-9 for the right to play Ramsgate RSL in the seasons last game.
Half the Penshurst team had never even played AFL until this season, and they fought all season to progress through to the grand final.
The U12 girls are the only team in the Penshurst AFL Club to make a grand final.
The junior AFL competition in Sydney is spread across several regions of the greater Sydney area, and all junior clubs are aligned with a senior club in their local area to provide a clear pathway into senior football.
The St George region is "Sydney South" and has seven junior clubs.
