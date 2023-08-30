Former Hurstville and Georges Rivers councillors engaged in 'serious corrupt' conduct: ICAC

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Former Hurstville and Georges Riverscouncillors engaged in "serious corrupt" conduct: ICAC

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:27pm
The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has found that former Hurstville and Georges River councillors Vincenzo Badalati, Constantine Hindi, Philip Sansom and property developer Ching Wah (Philip) Uy engaged in 'serious corrupt" conduct.

