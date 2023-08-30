Former Hurstville and Georges Rivers councillors engaged in 'serious corrupt' conduct: ICAC

- accepting the sum of approximately $70,000 from Mr Uy in 2015 in relation to the Treacy Street development and $100,000 in 2018 in relation to the Landmark Square development in each case as an inducement or reward to use, or for having used, his position as a councillor of Hurstville Council and and later Georges River Council to favour the interests of Mr Uy and the proponents of the Treacy Street and Landmark Square developments.