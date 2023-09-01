A new season marks new arrivals at Menai High School's farm, with five little lambs born just in time for spring.
King Fergus, Juliet, Pepa, Honey and Penny have been enjoying their grassy surrounds, tended by students who study agriculture.
It's about half the number of lambs the farm would usually produce - in 2022 it was 11 and the year before that, 13, but they are a welcome addition.
The school's only agricultural teacher Melissa Ready, who runs the farm, says students have been keeping a watchful eye over the cheeky chops.
"Kids have been going crazy over them in the paddocks, picking them up and keeping them safe," she said. "The lambs like to get themselves into trouble. They nibble on the students' clothes, their books, chase them for a pat, and sneak through the gates to run around the farm.
"A lot of care is for the mums because they're feeding them milk. The mums have to be in top condition and have balanced nutrition and they make sure they are parasite free, have their hooves trimmed and have fresh grass."
The mums were purchased from Wattle Farm, which mentors the school's sheep program. The school has a ram that stays on its farm all year around for breeding. It also has chickens, ducks, and rotates calves and alpacas.
"We have different animals at different times of the year but we always have our sheep and chickens," Ms Ready said. "Last term we had four dairy calves that we bottle raised."
"We don't have ducklings this time of year - it's a bit early for chicks. We usually do them in term 4."
Agriculture is a mandatory subject at the school in year 8, and is elective from year 9-12.
"It's been a slow growth," Ms Ready said. "I've been at the school for almost nine years. But my year 11 class is the biggest class I've ever had, with 14 students."
The teacher said students learn the food industry by caring for the farm animals.
"The whole purpose of the course is for students to get an understanding of where our food comes from, the processes that goes into the production, and what a farmer has to do to keep sheep in good health," she said.
"It brings them a lot of joy. It's a community of students. They come down every lunch time and before school and they form tight friendships."
"I've got so many students who might not really like school or can be anxious, and they find that the farm is a safe and special space for them to go."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.