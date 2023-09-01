St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Menai High School's farm welcomes five lambs this spring

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest little arrivals at Menai High School, five new lambs born just in time for spring. Picture by Chris Lane
The latest little arrivals at Menai High School, five new lambs born just in time for spring. Picture by Chris Lane

A new season marks new arrivals at Menai High School's farm, with five little lambs born just in time for spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.