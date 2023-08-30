Caringbah man charged with allegedly attempting to import and supply 100kg of meth

Police have charged a Caringbah man following an investigation into a criminal syndicate allegedly importing and supplying methamphetamine in NSW.
In 2019, detectives from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad, assisted by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the Australian Federal Police, the Department of Home Affairs, and the NSW Crime Commission launched an investigation into the activities of an organised criminal network attempting to import methylamphetamine into Australia.
Police and Australian Border Force identified a consignment with abnormalities on August 18 and found 100 kilograms of methylamphetamine hidden inside duffle bags inside a container.
Police also seized more than $1 million cash and electronic devices believed to be Dedicated Encrypted Criminal Communication Devices.
Detectives searched a storage facility at Caringbah at about 11am on August 29, arresting a man, 34.
He was taken to Sutherland Police Station and charged with supplying a large commercial quantity prohibited drug. He was formally bail refused to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on October 26.
Organised Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, says investigations are continuing into the remaining members of the alleged syndicate.
"This three-year investigation is a great example of the persistence and dedication of detectives to dismantle a network trying to introduce illicit drugs into our society," he said.
"It's understood a number of people involved in this syndicate may be offshore, as such we will continue to work with our partner agencies to identify and arrest them and put them before the court."
Methylamphetamine continues to be the highest risk illicit drug in Australia.
Investigations are ongoing.
