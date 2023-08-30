More nurses will be placed in emergency departments in the first step towards improving staffing levels in the state's public hospitals.
Premier Chris Minns, Treasurer Daniel Mookhey and Health Minister Ryan announced the move on Thursday.
However, the numbers, process and timeframe still need to be hammered out with the union.
Mr Minns said the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association to progress the roll-out of Safe-Staffing Levels in NSW public hospitals, starting with emergency departments.
The announcement follows a Labor election promise to hire an additional 1200 nurses and midwives during the first term of government.
"The implementation of Safe Staffing Levels means more nurses and midwives working in our hospitals," Mr Minns said.
"This is a once-in-a-generation long-term reform to how we deliver essential hospital services and will be rolled out in staged way working with frontline workers and their representatives."
Mr Minns said, under the staged approach Safe Staffing Levels would be implemented across Emergency Departments, Intensive Care Units, maternity services, regional and community hospitals, and wards currently covered by the existing Nursing Hours Per Patient Day system.
"Safe Staffing Levels will improve health outcomes, reduce waiting times, take pressure off NSW hospitals and help retain experienced nurses and midwives in the NSW Health workforce," he said.
Mr Minns said, under the [previous government, the on-time commencement of treatment in emergency departments fell to all-time record lows just last year, with commencement of on time treatment (combined figure across all triage categories) at just 62.8 per cent..
"The MOU sets out an agreement for both parties to work in good faith to develop a process and timeframe to implement Safe Staffing Levels, which will be enshrined in the Public Health System Nurses' and Midwives' (State) Award.
"It also includes important principles around data sharing and access to information.
"The MOU builds on the Minns Government's announcement in April of the Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce to chart a pathway forward on this major reform."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.