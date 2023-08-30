Nearly 700 incidents of domestic violence related assault were recorded in Sutherland Shire in 2022, a 10 per cent increase in five years.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart cited the figures while encouraging use of a new website, which aims to help raise awareness and educate the public on coercive control, a known precursor to domestic violence.
The website provides information to broaden the understanding of coercive control in current or former intimate partner relationships.
It provides accurate descriptions and examples of coercive control and includes information about what the legislative reforms mean, who they apply to, how to recognise patterns in behaviour that could lead to this form of abuse and where and how to seek help.
Visit the website: nsw.gov.au/coercive-control.
