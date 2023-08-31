St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New classrooms and facilities will enable Cook School at Loftus to take more students

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the new building containing classrooms and administration facilities, along with a 11-space car park. Picture: DA
Artist's impression of the new building containing classrooms and administration facilities, along with a 11-space car park. Picture: DA

Cook School at Loftus, which caters for students with specific needs and was recently named the nation's most outstanding educator, is expanding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.