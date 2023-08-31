Cook School at Loftus, which caters for students with specific needs and was recently named the nation's most outstanding educator, is expanding.
Development approval has been given for a project costing nearly $10 million for a new building containing classrooms and administration facilities, along with a 11-space car park.
Construction will take place within the existing school site in Pitt Road, next to TAFE, University of Wollongong and Aspect South East Sydney campuses.
The proposal, approved by Sutherland Shire Council, will allow the school to take another 21 students. No changes to existing staffing is proposed.
At present, the school has up to 77 students from Kindergarten to Year 12 and is at the forefront of trauma-informed education for children with complex support needs, including diagnosed mental health conditions, emotional disturbances and behavioural difficulties.
The DA said the school had "experienced a steady increase in enrolments which has placed increasing strain on the existing services and infrastructure".
Cook School won the awards for Special Education School of the Year and the top honour of Australian School of the Year at the Australian Education Awards in August.
