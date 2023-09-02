St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents adopt a tree and make Bayside greener

September 2 2023 - 11:00am
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry thanked residents who are participating in its Adopt a Tree program by caring for newly planted trees, and contributing to greening Bayside.
A total of 200 new trees have been planted under Bayside's Council's winter tree planting program.

Local News

