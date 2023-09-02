Residents adopt a tree and make Bayside greener

A total of 200 new trees have been planted under Bayside's Council's winter tree planting program.
The new trees were planted at community events in July enhancing Bayside's tree canopy.
This includes the council's' Adopt a Tree' program, a partnership between Bayside Council and the community to help boost the local tree canopy.
Under the program Bayside residents are invited to request a free street tree to be planted on their verge.
The council inspects the verge to assess its suitability for planting taking into account the width and depth of verge, location of overhead power lines and underground utilities, soil type and condition, existing trees in the street, view and potential impacts on road traffic signals and signage visibility.
There are a number of tree care requirements when registering for the program including regularly watering the tree to ensure it survives.
Participants will also be presented with an 'Adoption Certificate' once planted.
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry thanked residents who are actively participating in events in its Adopt a Tree program by caring for newly planted trees and contributing to greening Bayside.
"Together, we can make Bayside a greener, vibrant place to call home," she said.
"The new trees will play a crucial role in expanding the urban forest and reducing urban heat impacts, providing cleaner air, improving biodiversity, and creating a healthier environment for all Bayside residents."
Announcements on more tree planting events and opportunities to get involved in greening Bayside will be promoted on the council's website.
For more information on the Adopt a Tree program call Customer Service on 1300 581 299 and ask for the Environment and Resilience team or email resilience@bayside.nsw.gov.au
