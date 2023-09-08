Personal trainer Mitch McInness is no stranger to physical fitness but his next challenge might just push him the hardest yet.
Mitch, of Taren Point, is stretching his legs in an attempt to run non-stop for 24 hours around Tempe Recreational Park on October 6.
Having previously supported the McGrath Foundation with previous missions, and a regular event runner, Mitch wanted to continue the good deed of running for a purpose. This is the first time he will attempt a 24 hour run, stopping only for toilet breaks and slowing down to a walk for something to eat.
He will be running to raise awareness and dollars for homelessness, in support of We Are Mobilise Limited, a charity that aims to develop innovative ways to positively transform the lives of those facing homelessness across Australia. To create a world where no one has to sleep on the street, it hopes to push boundaries for change.
In 2022, the charity came into prominence after a man called Nedd Brockman ran across Australia in 47 days and raised more than $2.5 million dollars for the charity.
Mitch's latest crowdfunding effort is part of a wider movement to tackle homelessness, and offer some hope for people who are living without a safe haven.
He's already raised more than $1800 and hopes to smash his $5000 goal. Clothing brand LSKD is supporting his run.
