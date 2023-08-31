Appeal to find parents or carers of toddler found at Riverwood

Police are appealing for assistance to locate the parents or carers of a toddler found at Riverwood.
At about 5pm on Thursday August 31, a member of the public contacted police after locating a young girl alone on Belmore Road North, near Morotai Avenue.
The girl, believed to be about three years old, was found walking along the footpath on the eastern side of Riverwood Railway Station.
Officers from the Police Transport Command are speaking to residents and members of the public in the area but haven't located her parents or carers.
The girl is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with long brown straight hair, and with brown eyes.
She was found wearing a red Christmas shirt with candy canes on front, pink Minnie Mouse pyjama pants, along with one pink Frozen shoe and one Paw Patrol gumboot.
Anyone who recognises her description is urged to contact Riverwood Police or Crime Stoppers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.