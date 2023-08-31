Toddler reunited with her family after being found alone at Riverwood

A toddler who was found alone at Riverwood on Thursday early evening has been reunited with her family.
On August 31, police had appealed for assistance to locate the parents or carers of the girl, believed to be about three years old, after a member of the public contacted police, finding her alone on Belmore Road North, near Morotai Avenue.
She was walking along the footpath on the eastern side of Riverwood Railway Station.
Officers from the Police Transport Command conducted extensive enquiries in an attempt to locate the guardians of the child.
Just before 7.30pm on the same evening, the child's father went to Riverwood Police Station and was reunited with his daughter.
No further police action is anticipated.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.