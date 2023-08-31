A spectacular sight is lighting up the night's sky on Thursday night on the final day of winter.
On August 31 as the sun went down and the sky darkened, the glowing moon was much bigger and brighter than usual.
A rare blue supermoon is on display for a second day, bringing another opportunity to see the phenomenon after overcast skies and storms blocked the view on Wednesday night.
At Gymea, Leader photographer Chris Lane pointed his lens upwards, to capture the outer space spectacle.
It might not be once in a lifetime sight, but it's certainly a special treat, experts say.
A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest position to earth, or about 363,300km away.
