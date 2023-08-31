Pedestrian access to Woronora Dam will soon be reopened.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said the target date for final completion of works was October 2023.
Because of it poor condition, the spillway bridge has been closed to public access for several years to allow strengthening and refurbishment.
Power for the barbecues and hot water in the top picnic areas has now been reinstated.
"Woronora Dam is a beautiful and iconic piece of infrastructure for the State and is situated in a breathtaking part of our electorate surrounding bushland," Ms Stuart said.
"Generations of my family have enjoyed the picnic grounds and walked over the Dam. We love this place.
"Typically, almost half a million visitors use the Woronora Dam picnic area each year to experience this special space.
"Visitors will soon be able to cross the bridge and gain access to the lower picnic areas and the top of the Dam wall.
"I am very pleased that members of the public and their families will soon experience this incredible site once again."
