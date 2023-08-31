St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Works at Woronora Dam expected to be completed in October

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 1 2023 - 7:00am
Woronora Dam. Picture by Chris Lane
Woronora Dam. Picture by Chris Lane

Pedestrian access to Woronora Dam will soon be reopened.

