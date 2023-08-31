Extensive traffic delays near the Coles development at Caringbah will continue for months.
One of the two lanes of traffic on the northern side of President Avenue is closed, leading to congestion particularly around school pick-up and drop off times and in the morning and evening evening peaks.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said the closed lane was "expected to be restored prior to December this year".
"The essential upgrade of stormwater infrastructure beneath the site at the corner of Willarong Road and President Avenue, Caringbah, is currently underway," he said.
"This has necessitated the temporary closure of some lanes of traffic along Willarong Road and President Avenue, with traffic barriers in place to ensure work can be completed safely.
"The works are being funded and undertaken by the proponent of the adjoining development and are crucial in guarding against the threat of future flood events in President Avenue and surrounding sites."
The spokesman said council staff were working with the building contractors and Transport for NSW to manage and, where possible, minimise the impact of the works on the local traffic network.
"However, in such a busy location we recognise there will still be some inconvenience," he said.
"Council wishes to thank local motorists for their patience and understanding as these essential works are completed, with full roadway access expected to be restored prior to December this year.
Construction of the development will commence upon the completion of the stormwater works.
