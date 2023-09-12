St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Car crash into Kingsgrove home linked to shooting at Campsie

Updated September 13 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mercedes crashes into Kingsgrove home and catches fire after man shot at Campsie
Mercedes crashes into Kingsgrove home and catches fire after man shot at Campsie

A car crashed into a house at Kingsgrove and caught alight last night shortly after a man was shot in a car park at Campsie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.