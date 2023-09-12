Mercedes crashes into Kingsgrove home and catches fire after man shot at Campsie

A car crashed into a house at Kingsgrove and caught alight last night shortly after a man was shot in a car park at Campsie.
A police statement said, about 9.20pm on Tuesday, police were called to the car park in Canterbury Road, Campsie, following reports a man had been injured.
Officers found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
A short time later, emergency services were called to Kilkee Avenue, Kingsgrove, where a Mercedes sedan had crashed into a house before catching alight.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.
Crime scenes were established at both locations and detectives have commenced an investigation under Strike Force Faux.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or information about either of these incidents to contact Burwood police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.