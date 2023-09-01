St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Student traffic safety enhanced in Hurstville Education Precinct

JG
By Jim Gainsford
September 1 2023 - 4:00pm
The safety of school students in the Hurstville Education Precinct has been upgraded with the installation of new traffic lights on Forest Road and Durham Street.

