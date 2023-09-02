Historic Lydham Hall to reopen in October

Historic Lydham Hall Historic House at Rockdale, which has been closed since early 2020, will re-open its doors to visitors again at the end of October.
The St George Historical Society, who have been opening Lydham Hall to the public since 1971, have recently entered into a five-year Licence Agreement with Bayside Council, who own the site.
The society's volunteers are now preparing the historic building for its reopening.
Lydham Hall is one of the oldest homes in the St George area and the only building in the Bayside Local Government Area dedicated as a museum.
The grand sandstone house built in the 1860s and was the home of noted naturalist David Stead and his daughter Christina, who would go on to become a highly respected writer.
Christina attended St George Girls High School, Kogarah in its first student intake in 1916.
The volunteer-run Museum, which holds an extensive collection of furniture and objects owned by the Society, is set up as a house Museum of the mid-Victorian period. It has a garden with views to Botany Bay, where visitors can relax and take in the surroundings.
"We hope the Museum will become a great attraction for the area, and are hoping the local community will embrace it," Society President, Wesley Fairhall, said.
"Whilst the focus over the next few months will be on cleaning the Museum, and setting up the rooms in readiness for the opening, once open there will be many reasons to visit," he said.
Plans include a dedicated Local History Room, where members of the public can be assisted with research into their family history, or history about the area. This room will also have an informative display on the history of the St George District.
Other events planned at Lydham Hall include exhibitions of local interest, classes and workshops.
During the warmer months, visitors will be able to enjoy Devonshire Tea on the verandah overlooking the gardens.
Lydham Hall Historic House and Museum is located at 18 Lydham Avenue, Rockdale.
For more information visit the website of the St George Historical Society www.stgeorgehistsoc.org.au or contact us at stgeorgehistorical@gmail.com
