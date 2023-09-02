St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Historic Lydham Hall to reopen in October

By Pictures: John Veage
September 2 2023 - 10:00am
Historic Lydham Hall Historic House at Rockdale, which has been closed since early 2020, will re-open its doors to visitors again at the end of October.

Local News

