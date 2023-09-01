The state government is moving to scrap part of the proposed clifftop walkway through Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla.
A substantial part of the $7 million allocated by the previous government for the project may be taken back.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce labelled this "a cynical cash-grab by the Minns Labor government in a strong Liberal seat".
The project, which has been planned over several years, would link the Esplanade at Salmon Haul with Darook Park and provide spectacular views over Port Hacking and Gunnamatta Bay.
Planning and consultation has occurred over several years and work was expected to start this year.
However, Crown Lands has foreshadowed major changes in discussions with Sutherland Shire Council.
A spokesman for Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper told the Leader, "The future management of the reserve is currently being reviewed by Crown Lands, in discussions with Marine Rescue NSW, the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager board [the trust] and Sutherland Shire Council."
"Marine Rescue NSW has maintained its concerns around the current clifftop walk project proposal, but remain supportive of public access being provided to the reserve outside the operational area of the site for safety reasons," he said.
"Any proposed walkway needs to consider the operational requirements of Marine Rescue NSW, including access to the Marine Rescue NSW wharf, any traffic impacts and the safety and security of pedestrians."
Cronulla MP and Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said the Liberal government planned and provided $7 million for what would be "a spectacular clifftop walkway".
"This would be a southern extension of the Esplanade - and allow an uninterrupted iconic walking loop around the South Cronulla peninsula (including along Gunnamatta Bay except at high tide)," he said.
"The volunteer members of the board of the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager have finalised detailed plans, secured heritage approval and expect an Aboriginal Impact Permit shortly; the project is ready to go out for tender.
"However, the government is instead looking at cancelling the project between the Marine Rescue wharf and Darook Park and giving Marine Rescue exclusive access to much of the site. This would be an insult to the shire community.
"I call on the Labor government, and Minister for Lands Steve Kamper in particular, to clear the air immediately and confirm that the whole walkway will go ahead."
Cr Pesce said he was "outraged" by the move.
He said discussions between Crown Lands and council representatives indicated a significant portion of the state government funding committed to the project was "set to be pulled".
"The Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager had done an incredible job in harnessing community support for this project, working with council to develop plans and advocating for funding which would have delivered an amazing community asset," Cr Pesce said.
"It defies common sense to pull funding for this project mere months out from the start of construction when local residents are clamouring for this beautiful part of the south Cronulla peninsula to finally be unlocked for community access.
"I'm calling on Premier Chris Minns and Mr Kamper to come down and meet with local residents.
Cr Pesce said he had also heard the government was planning to dissolve the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager board.
Cr Pesce said withdrawing funding for a project in a safe Liberal electorate "stands in stark contrast to the taxpayer funding that was put towards projects in seats either held or targeted by the Labor Party in the lead up to this year's state election".
