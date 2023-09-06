St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla community event for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 7 2023 - 8:30am
SafeHaven is raising awareness of suicide prevention support at Cronulla on September 10. File picture
SafeHaven is raising awareness of suicide prevention support at Cronulla on September 10. File picture

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, there will be a community awareness raising event at Cronulla.

