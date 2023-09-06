Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, there will be a community awareness raising event at Cronulla.
To promote the availability of supportive resources and services in Sutherland Shire, community organisation representatives from SafeHaven will have a table with information and brochures, and will be there to answer questions.
SafeHaven aims to create a safe alternative to a hospital emergency department, for people experiencing emotional and suicidal distress, by providing timely and effective care, led by peer support workers.
It's a drop-in centre and no bookings are required.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
