The St George Teachers Association has welcomed the NSW Government's move to make more teachers permanent in Kogarah schools.
The government praised its recent delivery of one of its key election promises, committing to convert the temporary jobs of 10,000 NSW teachers and 6000 school-based support staff into permanent positions.
A total of 79 teachers and support staff in Kogarah schools have accepted offers.
In 2022, a record 1820 teachers across NSW left the profession and a third of teachers were on temporary contracts.
St George Teachers Association Vice President Glenn Hokin, welcomes the appointment of additional teachers and staff to Kogarah public schools.
"Their long term commitment to their public school communities ought to be rewarded through permanency," Mr Hokin said.
"These are important steps forward to make sure we have the teachers we need to teach our students, the government delivering on real salaries is also crucial to attracting and retaining teachers, particularly during this chronic teacher shortage."
Premier Chris Minns said it was a much-needed boost for education, providing staff with certainty around their employment and enabling them to focus on delivering the quality education students deserved.
"We want more teachers, in front of the classroom, permanently. If the same teacher is teaching students day in, day out, they will get to know that class well to get the best results," Mr Minns said.
"[So far] 12,000 teachers and admin support staff have accepted offers for permanency. This is good for teachers, good for kids and good for our education in NSW."
