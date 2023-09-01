St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Surfaid launches third annual Make A Wave challenge

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:25pm
SurfAid CEO Doug Lees joined Blake and Lauren Johnston's Cronulla Surfing Academy to launch Make a Wave. Picture John Veage
SurfAid CEO Doug Lees joined Blake and Lauren Johnston's Cronulla Surfing Academy to launch Make a Wave. Picture John Veage

SurfAid and Rip Curl launched the third annual 'Make A Wave' challenge at Wanda Beach on Friday morning and now these Cronulla surfers will join others from across the globe to participate in making a wave of change by surfing every day in September for SurfAid.

