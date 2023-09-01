SurfAid and Rip Curl launched the third annual 'Make A Wave' challenge at Wanda Beach on Friday morning and now these Cronulla surfers will join others from across the globe to participate in making a wave of change by surfing every day in September for SurfAid.
Over 1,000 surfers are joining SurfAid in September to raise important funds for families in remote surf communities and Blake Johnston's Cronulla Surfing Academy students jumped on board.
The aim is when you surf at home every day your sponsorship dollars will go towards healthcare, training and support for women and their families in these communities.
As one of the world's largest surfing movements It will also help to establish clean water facilities and combat malnutrition in children under five.
The Nulla Rippers are a group of Cronulla year 7-9 students who have already raised $3000 dollars for the cause.
"We surf every day anyway" one young surfer said
"We have signed up all our Aunties ,uncles and friends- its a great cause "
Since the inception of Make A Wave in 2021, surfers from 28 countries have raised over $1.38 million, allowing SurfAid to reach tens of thousands of people in island communities in Indonesia like the Mentawai, Rote and Sumba who struggle to access basic services.
This year surf brand Rip Curl is proud to be the primary partner for the challenge. With a passion for living the Search and getting off grid in pursuit of idyllic waves, Rip Curl understands the importance of giving back and investing in projects that create lasting change in these remote places we all love to surf.
Surfers in the Make A Wave challenge will be supported throughout their journey with fundraising tips, coaching, and the opportunity to document their daily surf activities on social media using the hashtag #MakeAWave.
By sharing their experiences and spreading awareness, surfers become part of an epic community that is making lasting change in the places they love to surf.
SurfAid CEO Doug Lees who was at the Wanda launch thanked the growing community of generous surfers participating in the challenge: .
"Make A Wave is all about harnessing the transformative power of surfing to support those who need it most.
"Together we can make a huge impact and ensure families in remote surf communities have access to vital services we take for granted like healthcare, nutritious food, and clean water." he said
Surfers of any age and ability can participate in the Make A Wave challenge individually or form teams with friends, family, schoolmates, colleagues, surf clubs, surf schools, or boardriding clubs.
To join the Make a Wave and challenge yourself to surf every day in September, sign up now at makeawave.co
