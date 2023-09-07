It takes a brave front to share a cancer diagnosis, and an even more courageous stance to talk about it in front of complete strangers.
Despite being thrown into a world of unknown following her ovarian cancer diagnosis, Jacinta Frawley-Werger wanted other people to hear her story.
She agreed to be interviewed for a podcast called 'On The Down Low: Speaking About Ovarian Cancer,' with the podcast recently receiving a special mention at the annual Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network awards.
The awards celebrated and recognised excellence in primary health care, at Hazelhurst Arts Centre Gymea.
Ms Frawley-Werger, 62, of Sutherland, said her motivation for being part of the podcast was to share her insights of diagnosis. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2019 on her 59th birthday. "I had a massive onset of abdominal swelling and my waist expanded about 10 centimetres in about two weeks," she said.
With chemotherapy, surgery and oral medication, her treatment finished about a year ago. "My five year survival was 19 per cent, after taking a new drug it went up to 45 per cent," she said.
She said sharing experiences with other women was encouraging. "What's special about the podcast is that it's stories from women from all across Australia," she said. "Eight women and a husband, were part of the six episode podcast. We are all at different ages and we talk about the shock of being diagnosed and the harsh treatment that follows.
"It's an embarrassing cancer to have and it's called the silent killer but the podcast was an attempt to say we're not going to be silent about it. There's no early screening and that's one of the biggest myths. If you're not diagnosed early, you're in serious trouble."
The podcast also won 'best new podcast' at the Australian Podcast Awards in 2022 and were finalists in the NSW Volunteer Team of the Year 2022.
"Another motivation for me to do it was because I know my daughter could be impacted, and we have lots of nieces in our family," Ms Frawley-Werger said. "A huge part is wanting to protect them and any grandchildren if I ever have any."
September is Gynaecological Awareness Month.
Research funded by the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation moving from the laboratory into the product development and commercialisation phase, focusing on the production of an improved, accurate diagnostic test for ovarian cancer.
The new ovarian cancer surgical Triage Test was developed at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, Melbourne. It aims to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis, with the potential to reduce unnecessary surgery, leading to better outcomes for patients and saving time and resources for the healthcare system.
With appropriate regulatory approvals, clinical application would commence in 2025. If successful, it means women with an abnormal ovarian growth would be offered a blood test that can distinguish benign from malignant disease accurately, prior to surgical intervention.
