St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

On The Lowdown: Speaking About Ovarian Cancer receives special mention in Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network's Primary Health Awards 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Frawley-Werger of Sutherland featured on an ovarian cancer podcast. Picture by Chris Lane
Jacinta Frawley-Werger of Sutherland featured on an ovarian cancer podcast. Picture by Chris Lane

It takes a brave front to share a cancer diagnosis, and an even more courageous stance to talk about it in front of complete strangers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.