The young face of homelessness

Every day at least one young homeless person
in search of emergency accommodation is being turned away.
They may be fleeing family violence and family breakdown, sexual, physical and emotional abuse, neglect or parents struggling with addiction, crime or mental ill health.
But once they flee they find there are little or no places where they can find shelter. And they are locked out of the rising rental market.
Project Youth provides support, programs and accommodation services to young people aged 12 to 24 years old across Sutherland Shire, Bayside and St George. They received 458 requests for emergency accommodation during the 2022-23 financial year.
"This means we were turning away more than one person a day," said Ruby Maloney, Service Manager of Housing at Project Youth told Georges River Council.
Ruby was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar requesting greater federal and state government support for organisations supporting people experiencing homelessness and operating refuge accommodation.
"In the 2022/23 financial year we supported 419 young people through Project Youth's housing program, this includes 228 young people from St George and Sutherland Shire," Ruby told the August 28 council meeting.
"We provided more than 22,000 nights of accommodation across our housing programs.
"But there are only five rentals across Sutherland Shire and St George that are under $350 a week.
"Rent over this amount makes the property ineligible for young people to rent and receive support through NSW Government's Rent Choice Youth Program," she said.
"Homelessness is not only rough sleeping. It is not something that can be measured by a count of street sleeping. It is often hidden including couch surfing, shelters, crisis refuges and transitional accommodation.
"Young people are tired of having to make decisions based on where they can receive accommodation. They are tired of choosing between staying in an area to be eligible for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and having a bed at a refuge.
"They are tired of choosing between travelling four hours a day to get education, or dropping out because they cannot live in their community due to the lack of housing.
"They are tired of choosing between earning more than they currently are to live a better quality of life, or losing their housing as they are over the income caps which keep young people in poverty.
"Right now, there are five properties in the whole of St George area that young people would be eligible to apply for under NSW Government rental programs due to the rental caps. These properties are often poor, below average and are not homes."
Ruby said that Project Youth has 30 years experience in this field but is no closer to solving homelessness.
But she said solving homelessness is possible.
"We are not asking you, the council, to do the work, we are asking you to support us to amplify the work we are already doing," she said.
She urged the councillors to support Cr Ambihaipahar Notice of Motion which they did, unanimously.
This includes the council adopting further initiatives that address homelessness and housing security. This may include establishing a homeless advisory committee and investigating the use of Council-owned and -managed land and property for the purposes of directly supporting people experiencing homelessness in times of emergency.
The council will also write to State and Federal representatives to advocate for greater support for organisations directly supporting people experiencing homelessness and operating refuge accommodation.
Georges River Council is involved in a variety of initiatives to address homelessness and housing insecurity, including participation in the yearly NSW Street Count run by the Department of Communities and Justice. Bit this does not gather data on those living in temporary accommodation or overcrowded dwellings.
The council is also a member the St George Domestic Violence Committee and the St George Youth Network, which prioritise homelessness and housing insecurity as key issues.
And it works with a local Domestic Violence organisation to provide a location for crisis accommodation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.