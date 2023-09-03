St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

CronullaFest has been extended to two days and two nights, Friday to Sunday, September 8-10.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 3 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds in the mall during CronullaFest 2022. Picture by John Veage
Crowds in the mall during CronullaFest 2022. Picture by John Veage

Next weekend's CronullaFest has been extended to two days and two nights, Friday to Sunday, September 8-10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.