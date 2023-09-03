Next weekend's CronullaFest has been extended to two days and two nights, Friday to Sunday, September 8-10.
The event, which used to be called the Cronulla Spring Festival, attracted 50,000 people last year.
It will kick off on Friday night with live entertainment in the Cronulla Park "Beachside Bar" from 4pm-8pm.
On Saturday and Sunday, the mall comes to life with more than 100 market stalls and food vendors from 9am- 4pm.
Cronulla Park will have carnival rides and games, food trucks, kids activities, Beachside Bar and live entertainment from 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.
