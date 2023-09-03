The corner of Cronulla and Croydon Street looking from the railway station toward the Cronulla shopping centre and mall in the early 1990s. The building in the foreground has been a landmark site on this corner from the late 1940s while some of the shops and businesses around it have come and gone. The State Bank with its familiar facade seen here on the right was formerly known as the Rural Bank and opened in Cronulla in 1960 changing its name in 1981. When Cronulla Mall was established in 1988 this southern section of the road continued to provide access for traffic.