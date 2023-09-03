Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook a photograph and information from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection. Here are some recent items.
The corner of Cronulla and Croydon Street looking from the railway station toward the Cronulla shopping centre and mall in the early 1990s. The building in the foreground has been a landmark site on this corner from the late 1940s while some of the shops and businesses around it have come and gone. The State Bank with its familiar facade seen here on the right was formerly known as the Rural Bank and opened in Cronulla in 1960 changing its name in 1981. When Cronulla Mall was established in 1988 this southern section of the road continued to provide access for traffic.
Visitors arriving at the Camellia Gardens in the 1970s to spend an enjoyable day viewing massed flowers in artfully arranged garden beds that feature alongside the camellias throughout the reserve. Following the path which leads the walkers around the sandstone outcrop seen here they will gradually descend the hillside and along the way be rewarded with magnificent views to Yowie Bay on Port Hacking. This is a unique feature of the garden in all seasons and a drawcard for first and returning visitors.
Waiting at Sutherland Railway Station sometime in the 1980s is a south bound coast train. Sporting a distinctive reverse livery of yellow stripes on a red carriage the 910 was a type of train known as the NSWGR900 DEB set and could often be spotted on the line on its way to and from Nowra. It was common for these trains to also run on most regional lines of NSW until they were finally withdrawn from service in the 1990s.
Cronulla Beach on a sunny day in 1976 showing the shoreline crowded with swimmers taking a dip in the ocean and walkers enjoying a pleasant stroll along the Esplanade heading towards the point. Picnickers take advantage of the shade provided by trees and the shelter shed as well as the grassed areas of the park to enjoy time in the sun. It is hard to believe that only two years earlier the coastline had been impacted by the devastating storms of 1974. The dressing shed pavilion building seen here in the distance and adjacent to the surf club had also been upgraded to a sports complex officially opened by then Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam in 1975.
