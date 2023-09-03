St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hungry Point Reserve trust chairman rejects move to scrap part of clifftop walk

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 4 2023 - 8:20am, first published 7:00am
Proposed new pedestrian link around clifftop of Hungry Point Reserve. Picture supplied
A proposed school-like security fence around Marine Rescue NSW operations in Hungry Point Reserve would deny public access and enjoyment to a large part of the site and is unacceptable, the Trust chairman John Rayner says.

