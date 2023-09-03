A proposed school-like security fence around Marine Rescue NSW operations in Hungry Point Reserve would deny public access and enjoyment to a large part of the site and is unacceptable, the Trust chairman John Rayner says.
Mr Rayner has spoken out after it was revealed the government plans to scrap part of the proposed clifftop walkway through the reserve and and possibly take back some of the allocated $7 million.
The government has cited Marine Rescue NSW security concerns about the walkway passing through its operational area.
A special council meeting has been called for tonight to formally reject the government move.
The clifftop walkway would link the Esplanade at Salmon Haul with Darook Park, and provide spectacular views over Port Hacking and Gunnamatta Bay.
Planning and consultation has occurred over several years and work was expected to start this year.
Mr Rayner, the former long-serving Sutherland Shire Council general manager and now chairman of the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (the Trust), released a statement opposing the changes.
"Contrary to the statement from the spokesman for the Minister the only discussion with the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (the Trust) has been advice from Crown Lands that the Minister is considering all options for the future management of the Reserve and that Crown Lands would meet with the Trust following that decision," Mr Rayner said.
"Meetings were held with council and Marine Rescue NSW but not with the volunteer Trust which has a deep knowledge of the site and engaged with the community on the proposed Cliff Top walk.
"The Trust's term finishes on 28th September 2023.
"Upon discovering days ago the proposal to only take the Cliff Top Walk to the southern tip of the reserve and not to Darook Park, as approved by Heritage NSW, a detailed objection was sent to the Minister."
Mr Rayner said the Trust supported the establishment of the Marine Rescue NSW Training Academy, but only if it complied with Heritage NSW requirements and there were no fences on the reserve.
"The previous Academy application was not supported by the Trust," he said.
Mr Rayner said Marine Rescue's expression of interest for occupation of the structures on the site included the statement "The Academy plans incorporate the public walkway to which the State Government has committed future funding.
"The existing coastal walkway would be extended, entering the Reserve site immediately to the north of the built precinct, linking Salmon Haul Reserve and Darook Park.
"In addition, the walkaway would be extended along the shoreline to the southern-most point of the Reserve and again entering the built precinct connecting to Darook Park to enable pedestrians to enjoy the views across Port Hacking."
"Marine Rescue NSW now proposes to fence its operations area with 'Security fencing similar to perimeter fencing that most public schools are using at present'.
"This is unacceptable to the Trust as such fencing would again exclude the community from part of the Reserve and deny public access and enjoyment to two high value open space pockets on the eastern and southern parts of the reserve.
"It is understood MRNSW is concerned about security and public safety particularly where the walkway will cross the main access road to the wharf.
"The Trust rejects this as a problem as situations with higher vehicle and pedestrian movements exist locally at Cronulla Beach, North Cronulla Beach, Don Lucas Reserve and the head of Gunnamatta Bay and at numerous reserves around the state. Signage, markings and common sense prevail.
"When higher residential densities are occurring in Southern Sydney it is not the time to reduce accessible open space or recreational facilities.
"The opportunity for the full Cliff Top Walk should not be lost, nor should funding for the project be withdrawn.
"The community and MRNSW can co-exist on the Reserve."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.