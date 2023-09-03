The NRLW Dragons have kept their finals hopes alive with a dominant 48-16 win over the North Queensland Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Written off at the start of the season after losing star players the halves pairing of Racene McGregor and Tyla Nathan-Wong steered the Red V home in the must-win match.
This was the Dragons highest scoring match and the equal highest in NRLW history and they now sit just one win outside the top four.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward said after the game it had been a tough month, with a couple of one-point losses.
"We finished with 15 players and I was happy for the girls, they needed that reward-it was good.
" Yesterday there was a sense within the group when we got on the plane that we were going to win, you saw that by the effort and the tries scored."
Captain McGregor said they've got a good vibe going into the last two games .
Sowards Dragons struck first after a brilliant sideline dash from Teagan Berry handed them field position and winger Taylor Mapusua capitalised, crossing out-wide in the fifth minute.
The Cowboys hit back but Zali Hopkins cut out two players to find Margot Vella from dummy-half and Skipper McGregor kicked from the sideline to make it 10-6.
With all the momentum, the Dragons kept marching downfield and extended their lead to 28-6 at the break.
The Cowboys stayed in the game until McGregor and Berry combined off a kick to see the fullback cross for her 10th try in 2023, taking the score out to a safe 42-16.
Zali Hopkins was then rewarded for a dominant game with a try in the 64th minute and then right on the full-time siren Shenai Lendill scored off a backline play to record her first try in the NRLW, taking the final score to 48-16.
In a blow for the RedV, lock Alexis Tauaneai left the field with a likely season-ending MCL injury, with the tackle made on her by Makenzie Weale put on report.
In a first up derby the sixth placed Dragons now travel to the Shire to face the desperate Sharks who sit one spot behind them in seventh on Thursday night at PointsBet Stadium.
