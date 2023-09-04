The Dragons' season ended with another loss but in positive news captain Ben Hunt has said he will be there in season 2024.
"I'll be here next year. I've had a couple of chats with Flanno and they've been positive conversations.
"We'll have the pre-season to work things out," he said after the loss to Newcastle.
The Knights outclassed the Dragons 32-12 at Netstrata Jubilee Oval to secure fifth spot and home advantage in week one of the 2023 finals while the home team can have a holiday.
It looked like they had already packed their bags when the Knights opened the scoring in just the second minute courtesy of a slick right side shift featuring Adam Clune and Adam Elliott which was finished off by prop Jacob Saifiti.
But the Dragons hit back when skipper Ben Hunt produced a spectacular chip and chase try over the top of stand-in fullback Lachie Miller, bringing the Kogarah crowd to their feet.
Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has now scored a try in his past five games at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
The Dragons stayed in the game in the 66th minute when winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in the corner before a chaotic five minutes played out with Miller and Dragons forward Blake Lawrie both sin-binned for professional fouls.
Then Knights winger Dominic Young stole the final stages, going back-to-back in the last five minutes, scoring spectacular tries to seal Newcastle's ninth-straight victory on the trot ahead of finals football.
In his last game in charge Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr said it was a disappointing end to the season but if they get it right they can match most teams.
"We've been up for a long time now in terms of our preparation and our attitude towards the game, tonight we were guilty of trying a bit too hard at times and we started poor in both halves and game them a jump.
"This playing group is learning a lot of tough lessons along the way."
Ben Hunt said the season had been a lot of learning for some players and what it's like to be a first grader.
"I think we learnt in the back end of the season how to compete - a couple of moments in games we missed the ability to finish and we let it get away from us."
The Dragons finish the season in second-last position, equalling their worst ever finish as a joint venture and will now welcome new coach Shane Flanagan.
