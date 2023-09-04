St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hunt will play on

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspirational Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has said he will be there in 2024. Picture John Veage
Inspirational Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has said he will be there in 2024. Picture John Veage

The Dragons' season ended with another loss but in positive news captain Ben Hunt has said he will be there in season 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.