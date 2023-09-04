The 7km Bike to the Beach family ride returns this month after a break of several years due to the bad weather followed by the pandemic.
Sutherland Shire Council has teamed up with PCYC Sutherland and Endeavour Cycles for the event, which will be held on Sunday September 17.
Designed for riders of all ages and skill levels, the ride will start at Taren Point Shorebird Reserve, at the corner of Smith Street and Alexander Avenue.
The route follows the Woolooware Bay shared path, onto the Captain Cook Drive shared path and then to Don Lucas Reserve at Wanda.
There will be free activities in the reserve, including an inflatable obstacle course, slides, reptile show, face painting, giveaways and games, as well as food and drink stalls.
The cycling route will be open from 10am, and volunteers will assist until the last registered rider crosses the finish line.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said Bike to the Beach had been "a family favourite" in previous years.
"This event is all about celebrating the joy of cycling, increasing awareness and encouraging the use of our safe cycle pathways, and spreading the word about road and bike safety," he said.
The council says the course is "super manageable for riders of all ages and levels of experience, and volunteers will be stationed at crossing points, offering a helping hand".
Young riders can collect progress stamps along the way.
Participants are urged to ensure their bike is in roadworthy condition, including having a working bell, and to wear a helmet to ensure safety and comply with NSW cycling laws.
Sutherland Shire cycleways: https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/play-and-explore/sport/cycling/cycling
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.