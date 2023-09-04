St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Council's Bike to the Beach event to be held on Sunday September 17

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 4 2023 - 1:00pm
A previous Bike to the Beach event. Picture by John Veage
A previous Bike to the Beach event. Picture by John Veage

The 7km Bike to the Beach family ride returns this month after a break of several years due to the bad weather followed by the pandemic.

