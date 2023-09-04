St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Dunningham Park to be live site for Sharks versus Roosters final

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 4 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunningham Park, North Cronulla.
Dunningham Park, North Cronulla.

A live site will be set up in Dunningham Park, North Cronulla for Saturday night's NRL do-or-die final between the Sharks and Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.