Dunningham Park to be live site for Sharks versus Roosters final

A live site will be set up in Dunningham Park, North Cronulla for Saturday night's NRL do-or-die final between the Sharks and Roosters.
The NRL and the Sharks decided on the initiative because of the limited capacity of about 12,500 in PointsBet Stadium during the Woolooware Town Centre development.
Discussions were held with Sutherland Shire Council about possible venues.
After considering the options, including Don Lucas Reserve, Dunningham Park was chosen.
The NRL and Sharks will fund the live site.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce confirmed an official application to use Dunningham Park was received by the council on Monday.
The elimination final between the sixth placed Sharks and seventh placed Roosters will be held at 7.50pm on Saturday.
