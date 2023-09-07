Hairdresser Jayde Lee, 32, was pregnant with her second child when COVID-19 hit. She had no choice but to go back to work with a three -week old baby, as her partner, a personal trainer, was unable to work at his gym, which closed during lockdown.
She worked hard to support her family, including her three step-children, and despite a drop in consumer spend due to inflation, her turnover had quadrupled.
Ms Lee recently expanded her business into a bigger premises on Princes Highway, Rockdale, and is the name behind High Maintenance Hair at Rockdale, in the hustle and bustle of the suburb.
Although she has noticed the effects of high interest rates on consumer spending, her business has been thriving.
"I never saw that happening. I didn't have to work too hard to get that walk-in because we're in a really good location, and my name has been around for almost five years," she said.
"But I have noticed the average dollar spend has dropped through inflation so that's been harder because we do have to get more clients in to cover expenses."
With 12 interest rate rises since May 2022, unemployment in NSW has been at historic lows for most of 2023. After dropping to 2.9 per cent in June, the NSW unemployment rate went up to 3.3 per cent in July, with most full-time jobs on the chopping board, Bureau of Statistics figures reveal, and more women seeking jobs.
But finding loyal staff has worked in Ms Lee's favour, with one senior hairdresser and a young apprentice on her team.
"My hairdresser has been with me for three and a half years - she found me during COVID-19 when her salon was cutting her hours. She's an asset," Ms Lee said.
"There is a big cry out for staff in this industry but there are so many hairdressers who are underqualified, so I also got an apprentice to have the opportunity to train the next generation."
